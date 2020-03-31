Russian Covid-19 plane aid to US: Putin asked Trump if he needed help & he accepted, Kremlin spokesman says

A cargo plane loaded with medical supplies and protection equipment may depart for the US by the end of the day Tuesday, the Kremlin said after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The issue of protective gear was raised in the telephone conversation between the two leaders on Monday, with Putin asking if the US needed help and Trump accepting, spokesman for the president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Now that the current situation affects everyone without exception and is of a global nature, there is no alternative to acting together in the spirit of partnership and mutual assistance.

