Putin dons hazmat suit to visit hospital treating coronavirus patients in Moscow (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin traded his usual shirt and tie for a hazmat suit as he visited patients receiving treatment for the Covid-19 virus in a Moscow hospital.

Surrounded by hospital staff, Putin climbed into the yellow hazmat suit and was fitted with a respirator before paying a visit to patients at the treatment center in the Kommunarka area of Moscow.

Putin was also kitted out in a pair of protective plastic boots and blue gloves before heading into the higher-risk area of the hospital.

Putin was accompanied on the tour of the facility by the hospital's head physician Denis Protsenko. Putin told Protsenko that he was pleased with how the work was progressing and offered his gratitude to the team at the hospital. He said the hospital was well-organized and that people there "know what to do, how to do it, have everything they need and can effectively use existing equipment."

Protsenko recently told journalist Anton Krasovsky for RTD’s ‘Epidemic’ series that if the outbreak in Russia follows the Chinese timeline of events, the situation could “calm down” by May or June – but if it follows the “Italian explosion” it could be September before things improve.

Before his trip to the hospital, Putin held a meeting with members of Russia's taskforce for combating the Covid-19 outbreak, which was attended by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Deputy PM Tatyana Golikova and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW