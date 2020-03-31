Head of Russian coronavirus hospital visited by Putin tests positive for Covid-19

Denis Protsenko, head doctor at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Moscow has tested positive for Covid-19. President Vladimir Putin visited the clinic earlier this month.

Protsenko confirmed on Facebook that he tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated in his office. Despite the diagnosis, he is set to continue his work as the head of the hospital.

“Dear friends, I’m really touched by your concerns. Yes, I’ve tested positive for the CoV, but I feel quite well. I’ve self-isolated at my office where I have everything needed for remote work, control and video consultations,” the doctor wrote on Facebook.

Protsenko has been a leading figure in the medics’ fight against Covid-19 in Russia. He has been posting daily reports and updates about the situation at the clinic on social media.

President Vladimir Putin inspected the clinic on March 24, where he had met with Protsenko and visited some patients while wearing a hazmat suit.

The news sparked fears that Russia’s president might have contracted the virus as well, yet Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov assured the media that was not the case.

“[Putin] is regularly tested for coronavirus. Everything is normal,” Peskov said.

