St. Petersburg in self-isolation: Russia’s northern capital put into partial lockdown over coronavirus

Following Moscow’s suit, Russia’s top culture destination of Saint Petersburg has imposed a near-total lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic, telling residents not to leave their homes save for emergency or essential shopping.

Saint Petersburg governor Aleksandr Beglov rolled out the measures on Monday evening, day after Moscow introduced its strict self-isolation regime. The Baltic Sea city is Russia’s second-largest, with a population of 5.4 million. The surrounding Leningrad Region, home to another 1.9 million people, has also put general travel restrictions in place.

In Saint Petersburg, the self-isolation rules are similar to those in Moscow: people are prohibited from leaving homes except for cases of emergency or seeking medical help. They can still go to work if they have to, or shop at a nearby drugs store or grocery.

Those who have pets can walk them only within a 100-meter distance from their residence. Everyone is advised to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters in public places and transport.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called upon all the Russian regions to implement similar mandatory self-isolation policies. Apart from Moscow and the Moscow Region, the state fo partial lockdown has already been imposed by some 20 other Russian regions.

