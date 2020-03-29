‘You should not leave your home’: Moscow mayor issues strict pandemic advisory, stopping short of total lockdown

Moscow, where the number of Covid-19 cases now exceeds 1,000, has introduced a self-isolation regime for all citizens, no matter their age, with people only allowed to leave their home in case of bare necessity.

Under new rules, Muscovites would only be allowed to go outside if they’re seeking urgent medical help, face a real threat to their life or health, need to make purchase of the most essential products in a nearby shop, or throw out trash.

The measures, which come into force on Monday, allow pet owners to walk their dogs, but this should be done no further than 100 meters from their homes.

The exception is also made for the employees of organizations which have to keep operating despite the pandemic. They’ll be able to go to work and come back home freely.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW