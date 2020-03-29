 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You should not leave your home’: Moscow mayor issues strict pandemic advisory, stopping short of total lockdown
HomeRussia News

‘You should not leave your home’: Moscow mayor issues strict pandemic advisory, stopping short of total lockdown

29 Mar, 2020 17:02
Get short URL
‘You should not leave your home’: Moscow mayor issues strict pandemic advisory, stopping short of total lockdown
Moscow, where the number of Covid-19 cases now exceeds 1,000, has introduced a self-isolation regime for all citizens, no matter their age, with people only allowed to leave their home in case of bare necessity.

Under new rules, Muscovites would only be allowed to go outside if they’re seeking urgent medical help, face a real threat to their life or health, need to make purchase of the most essential products in a nearby shop, or throw out trash.

The measures, which come into force on Monday, allow pet owners to walk their dogs, but this should be done no further than 100 meters from their homes.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 spread enters 'new stage' as number of cases exceeds 1,000 in Moscow, mayor says

The exception is also made for the employees of organizations which have to keep operating despite the pandemic. They’ll be able to go to work and come back home freely.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies