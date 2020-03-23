 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Moscow acted effectively on Covid-19 long before it was classed as 'pandemic' – Russian WHO bureau chief to RT

23 Mar, 2020 11:00
Get short URL
Moscow acted effectively on Covid-19 long before it was classed as 'pandemic' – Russian WHO bureau chief to RT
A Russian ambulance responding to a suspected coronavirus case in Moscow. ©Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Russia's approach to the spread of Covid-19 has been quite effective, partially because it began taking preventive measures long before the World Health Organization labeled it a pandemic, the WHO’s chief in Moscow has told RT.

“Russia started with the measures very early, before the famous ‘pandemic’ word was spelled out by [WHO] Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus on March 11," said Dr Melita Vujnovic.

“The Russian government has been using a combined approach recommended by the WHO and constant risk assessment,” she told RT. That includes travel restrictions, placing arriving individuals into quarantine, extensive multi-tier testing to track and cut infection chains, and encouragement of social distancing to curb transmissions.

Vujnovic added that these measures were taken before the WHO designated coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in late January.

Having worked closely with the Russian health authorities, Vujnovic is pretty certain that Russia’s relatively low number of coronavirus cases is accurate. As of Monday, there are 438 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country, with 71 new cases identified since Sunday. One virus carrier died in Russia last week, due to blood clot. She had a range of pre-existing conditions.  

Also on rt.com ‘Doctor Death’: Russian INFECTIONS expert faces jail for hiding trip to Spain & potentially EXPOSING countless people to Covid-19

Some have claimed the infection rate is under-reported in Russia or even that the government must be fiddling with the numbers to hide the true grim picture. Vujnovic said there was no evidence this was the case.

“Pneumonias, where [the] causative agent has not been conclusive are all tested for coronavirus as well. If we had a massive infection, we would see also deaths rising and incidents rising,” she said. “There is no significant difference” to previous years.

“We don’t exclude the possibility that there are some missed cases that might start a chain of infection," she explained. "That is why there is a massive information campaign going on by the government and the WHO” to explain the risks of the coronavirus and how to mitigate it through social distancing and proper personal hygiene.

Also on rt.com Moscow mayor announces first Russian coronavirus death: autopsy later reveals it was blood clot

There are over 14,600 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the world, according to a Reuters tally. Italy, where the death toll stands at 5,467, has by far the most fatalities, with China, Iran and Spain hit hard, too.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies