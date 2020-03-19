 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First coronavirus patient dies in Russia: Elderly woman with underlying medical conditions

19 Mar, 2020 08:06
Hospital complex in Kommunarka © Sputnik / Press service of the Moscow Department of Нealth
A 79-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has died in an infection disease hospital in Moscow of acute pneumonia and concomitant chronical diseases, the medics said.

The patient was hospitalized to a private clinic last Friday, but was transferred to an infectious disease hospital several days later. Her coronavirus test returned positive, with the woman being placed in an isolated box and given intensive care treatment due to respiratory failure.

She died of pneumonia against the background of very severe comorbidity pathologies, which included type 2 diabetes, arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease and arteriosclerosis among other things.

The authorities have compiled a list of people, who recently contacted with woman. They were all placed under medical supervision, but none have so far showed any harsh symptoms of the disease.

This is the first death of coronavirus patient in Russia where 147 people have so far been infected.

