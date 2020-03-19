First coronavirus patient dies in Russia: Elderly woman with underlying medical conditions

A 79-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has died in an infection disease hospital in Moscow of acute pneumonia and concomitant chronical diseases, the medics said.

The patient was hospitalized to a private clinic last Friday, but was transferred to an infectious disease hospital several days later. Her coronavirus test returned positive, with the woman being placed in an isolated box and given intensive care treatment due to respiratory failure.

She died of pneumonia against the background of very severe comorbidity pathologies, which included type 2 diabetes, arterial hypertension, coronary heart disease and arteriosclerosis among other things.

The authorities have compiled a list of people, who recently contacted with woman. They were all placed under medical supervision, but none have so far showed any harsh symptoms of the disease.

This is the first death of coronavirus patient in Russia where 147 people have so far been infected.

