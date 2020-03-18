 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russophobic obsession more important than coronavirus: Kremlin slams ‘unfounded’ EU report on Russian pandemic disinformation

18 Mar, 2020 12:41
An employee works with test systems for the diagnosis of a coronavirus at the Hygiene and Epidemiology Research Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
An EU report which accuses Russia of waging a disinformation campaign around Covid-19 isn’t backed by a single fact and has nothing to do with common sense. That's according to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.

Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that it obtained findings by the European External Action Service (EEAS), which insist that the “Russian pro-Kremlin media” is running a “significant disinformation campaign” to stoke “confusion, panic and fear” in the EU and the US to “aggravate the coronavirus pandemic crisis.”

“I can’t comment on this from the point of view of common sense,” Dmitry Peskov said when asked by journalists about the controversial paper.

One might expect that this Russophobic obsession would decline in the current situation, but as we see it’s not happening.

The EEAS’ report didn’t even include a single example or a reference to a specific media outlet, so all the accusations are “unfounded,” Peskov concluded.

