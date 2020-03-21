Russian INFECTIONS doctor faces jail for hiding trip to Spain & exposing dozens to coronavirus

A renowned medical expert on infectious diseases in Russia’s Stavropol region endangered the lives of dozens of her colleagues and students by failing to self-quarantine after a holiday in Spain, where she contracted coronavirus.

Instead of self-isolating for at least 14 days, following her brief trip, Professor Irina Sannikova spent a whole week giving lectures and meeting fellow doctors and medical students, and even attending a scientific conference - before she felt sick and was hospitalized with pneumonia on March 17.

Also on rt.com Moscow closes gyms, swimming pools & water parks to stop coronavirus from spreading

Tests confirmed her to be infected with Covid-19, as authorities scrambled to trace everyone she had been in contact with. At least 24 people were placed in quarantine, eleven of them suspected but yet to be confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sannikova now faces likely criminal prosecution. She didn't tell officials about her trip to the coronavirus hotspot & continued to work & mix with colleagues. There are fears she may have infected others. https://t.co/FLUm9YpCIb — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 21, 2020

The irresponsible medical expert, who remains in a serious but non life-threatening condition, admitted she felt "guilty", as authorities mull charging her with negligence and "endangering the life or health of people" once she recovers.

Some outraged locals already dubbed the woman "doctor death" while the governor promised to hold her accountable. The woman might potentially face up to five years in jail if her actions eventually result in deaths.

Also on rt.com Top Doctor at Moscow's leading disease hospital says current Covid-19 crisis will likely last SIX MONTHS

Like this story? Share it with a friend!