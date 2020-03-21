 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow closes gyms, swimming pools & water parks to stop coronavirus from spreading

21 Mar, 2020 16:36
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
Russia’s consumer watchdog has expanded the restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow, with gyms, swimming pools and water parks now also being shut down.

Those establishments are to prevent access to clients starting Saturday, Rospotrebnadzor announced. The restrictions will remain in place “until a special order.”   

Over 50 new coronavirus cases were registered in Russia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of the infected to 306. One person with Covid-19 has died of complications earlier this week.

Moscow earlier banned all public events until April 10, also forbidding gatherings of more than 50 people to curb the epidemic. The schools will also be closed between March 12 and April 12.

