 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russia shuts down all foreign flights except between world capitals or those carrying evacuees

22 Mar, 2020 14:03
Get short URL
Russia shuts down all foreign flights except between world capitals or those carrying evacuees
Russian medical staff check passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus at Sheremetyevo International Airport. ©REUTERS / Sergey Pivovarov
Russia has further tightened its border controls on Sunday after all flights to and from foreign nations have been banned. An exception is made for those between foreign capitals or necessary for evacuation.

Starting Monday, no passenger flights will be made to and from Russia, the national air regulator has announced. An exception is made for regular flights connecting the Russian capital with 146 foreign capitals and charter flights that are necessary to carry repatriated individuals to their home nations, including Russia.

Similar restrictions were earlier imposed on air traffic with countries more seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, like the US, the UK, Norway, Switzerland, and EU member states. Moscow's Sheremetyevo international airport is the only place allowed to handle international flights through its Terminal F.

Also on rt.com Russia restricts air travel to EU over coronavirus, leaving only select few flights open

Russia currently has 367 confirmed Covid-19 cases and has some 52,000 people under observation. The pandemic affected over 300,000 people worldwide, with over 13,500 deaths on the record. Italy, China and Spain currently have the highest death tolls.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies