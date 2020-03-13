Russia restricts air travel to EU over coronavirus, leaving only select few flights open

Russia is limiting flights to and from EU member countries, Norway and Switzerland over the COVID-19 pandemic now raging in Europe, exempting only regular flights from Moscow to their capital cities and charter evacuation trips.

Temporary flight restrictions will go into effect starting March 16, said the government’s center for combating the spread of the infection.

However, regular flights to capitals of EU member nations, as well as Oslo and Geneva, will continue through Terminal F of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport. Charter flights bringing Russians back to the homeland and repatriating the nationals of other countries will continue as well.

Also on rt.com Europe now center of coronavirus pandemic, death toll has passed 5,000 – WHO chief

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Europe has become the new center of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, outpacing the daily peak number of cases in China, where the contagion originated in December last year.

As of March 13, there have been over 132,000 cases of COVID-19 across 123 countries and territories, with more than 5,000 deaths.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW