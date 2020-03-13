 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Europe is now the center of coronavirus pandemic, death toll has passed 5,000 – WHO chief
HomeWorld News

Europe is now the center of coronavirus pandemic, death toll has passed 5,000 – WHO chief

13 Mar, 2020 16:02
Get short URL
Europe is now the center of coronavirus pandemic, death toll has passed 5,000 – WHO chief
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. © REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now surpassed 5,000 and Europe has become the center of the outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the death toll passed the “tragic milestone” at Friday’s daily briefing.

Tedros noted that Europe has become the center of outbreak and warned world governments that a raft of measures are needed to tackle the disease. He said that any country that thinks it could not fall victim to a large outbreak of the Covid-19 illness is making a “deadly mistake”.

The health chief announced that the WHO is launching a Covid-19 solidarity response plan to enable individuals and organizations to contribute to disease control efforts. 

The funds raised will be used to coordinate the response to tackling the crisis as well as buying masks, gloves, gowns, goggles and other essential materials. It will also be invested in research and development.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies