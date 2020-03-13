Europe is now the center of coronavirus pandemic, death toll has passed 5,000 – WHO chief

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now surpassed 5,000 and Europe has become the center of the outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the death toll passed the “tragic milestone” at Friday’s daily briefing.

Tedros noted that Europe has become the center of outbreak and warned world governments that a raft of measures are needed to tackle the disease. He said that any country that thinks it could not fall victim to a large outbreak of the Covid-19 illness is making a “deadly mistake”.

The health chief announced that the WHO is launching a Covid-19 solidarity response plan to enable individuals and organizations to contribute to disease control efforts.

The funds raised will be used to coordinate the response to tackling the crisis as well as buying masks, gloves, gowns, goggles and other essential materials. It will also be invested in research and development.

