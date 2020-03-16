 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France severely limits movements for two week, cancels municipal elections
Russia to ban entry for foreign nationals until May: Government Press Service

16 Mar, 2020 18:21
Russia to ban entry for foreign nationals until May: Government Press Service
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratyuk

By Bryan MacDonald

The Russian government has decided to temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners into the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The rules will come to force on Wednesday and will last until May 1.

According to the government's press service, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a series of telephone conversations on Sunday and Monday to explain the measure to leaders of neighboring states.

“The measures taken by Russia comply with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, are the result of special circumstances and are absolutely temporary,” the report said.

Exceptions will be made for for diplomats & those "residing permanently in Russia," along with some other categories such crews of aircraft. International truck drivers and people attending funerals will also be exempt. 

Earlier on Monday, some Moscow media outlets had speculated that the government was considering completely closing the borders of Russia. On the same day, the European Union introduced a similar measure.

The reports came after the frontier with Belarus was partially shut, despite the two countries having a "union state" agreement. The move drew protest from Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko saying it was a pointless move.

“If you follow the Russian logic, you need to close its borders regionally: to separate the Far East, Siberia, the Urals, to separate the Caucasus, to draw a border somewhere in the north of the European part of Russia," he lamented. "Russia is huge, half the world (sic)."

As of the evening of March 16, the number of coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 153,000, of which more than 5,700 were fatal. In Russia, the number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 reached 93 people, with no deaths so far. 

