Israel’s Netanyahu tests negative for coronavirus... but his rival is entrusted with forming govt

15 Mar, 2020 18:23
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Gali Tibbon
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday flaunted a negative result for his Covid-19 test, branded "manipulation" by his rival Benny Gantz. The stunt seemingly didn’t help, as Gantz was then tapped to form the government.

The prime minister and those working close to him, had been tested for the deadly virus as a "precaution," while none of them displayed any symptoms of the disease.

The coronavirus test was harshly criticized by Netanyahu's political rival, the head of centrist Blue and White party Benny Gantz, who blamed the PM for staging a public stunt and "manipulating" the people. While the incumbent PM has been pushing for an "emergency unity government" with Gantz, claiming it is needed to fight the outbreak, Gantz has been reluctant to accept Netanyahu's advances.

Late on Sunday, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin’s office said that Gantz will be entrusted with forming the government, in a new attempt to end the country’s nearly year-long political deadlock.

"Tomorrow, around midday, the president will assign the task of forming the government to head of [Blue and White party] Benny Gantz," the statement said as quoted by Reuters.

