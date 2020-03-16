European Commission suggests restricting all non-essential travel to EU for 30 days over coronavirus

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has rolled out coronavirus containment recommendations to all member states, including the banning of all “non-essential” travel to the EU for a month.

“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus. Therefore ... I propose to the heads of state and government [that they] introduce a temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU,” von der Leyen said on Monday.

The travel ban would last for an “initial period” of 30 days, but can be prolonged if necessary, she added.

The @EU_Commission presents guidelines on border measures & proposes: 1⃣Green lanes/fast lanes giving priority to essential transport to keep the mobility sector going & ensure economic continuity2⃣Temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU (30 days) pic.twitter.com/9bda9MntF0 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 16, 2020

Long-term EU residents and family members of EU nationals, as well as diplomats and doctors battling the virus, will be exempted from the travel ban.

Apart from that, the guidelines suggest that emergency medical and food supplies into the bloc are provided with special “fast lanes” to ensure that supermarkets and health institutions are able to cope with the growing demand.

The travel ban will also not affect UK citizens, despite London’s decision to leave the bloc.

“The UK citizens are European citizens, so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent,” von der Leyen stated.

