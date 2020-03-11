Russian parliament approves final bill on amendments to constitution

Russian MPs have given a final nod to a package of constitutional amendments proposed by President Vladimir Putin which include giving broader powers to the parliament and tightening background checks on top officials.

During the third and final reading on Wednesday, the State Duma passed the bill amending Russia’s basic law in a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions – all members of the Communist Party.

The amendments are set to go through the upper house – the Federation Council – before being signed into law by the president.

They will also be put to a nationwide vote scheduled for April 22. As State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said, MPs will now meet with their constituencies in the regions to “clarify each amendment.”

The amendments revolve, among other things, around shifting some presidential powers to the Duma, restricting the president’s time in office to two overall terms, and banning officials from having foreign citizenship. They also set the minimum wage above the basic cost of living, endorse traditional values and officially proclaim modern Russia a successor to the Soviet Union.

Promoting the changes in a speech in the Duma on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said they were designed to create conditions for the “steady, positive, evolutionary development of Russia in the long-term historical perspective.”

