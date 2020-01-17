Feline friendly: Small cat & huge tiger make unlikely companions in Russian zoo (VIDEO)

A small tabby cat and a huge tiger proved that size is no barrier to the purr-fect friendship when the pair were recently spotted hanging out together at a zoo in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Separated by a glass barrier, the unlikely duo clearly warmed to each other, rubbing their heads against the dividing pane in a show of friendship and mimicking each other’s movements, all to the audible delight of onlooking staff.

Despite the obvious difference in strength and size, the striped pair looked extremely comfortable kicking back together on a sunny day.

