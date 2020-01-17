 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Feline friendly: Small cat & huge tiger make unlikely companions in Russian zoo (VIDEO)

17 Jan, 2020 11:38
© Ruptly / Rostov-on-Don Zoo
© Ruptly / Rostov-on-Don Zoo
A small tabby cat and a huge tiger proved that size is no barrier to the purr-fect friendship when the pair were recently spotted hanging out together at a zoo in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Separated by a glass barrier, the unlikely duo clearly warmed to each other, rubbing their heads against the dividing pane in a show of friendship and mimicking each other’s movements, all to the audible delight of onlooking staff. 

Despite the obvious difference in strength and size, the striped pair looked extremely comfortable kicking back together on a sunny day.

