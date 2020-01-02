Jumping into 2020? Two Siberian men use PARACHUTES to leap out of high-rise apartment (VIDEO)

A couple of thrill-seekers in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk apparently grew so bored at a New Year's party that they decided to leave it by literally making a parachute jump out of the apartment block.

Footage taken by alarmed onlookers in a nearby building shows two men standing on a balcony railing on the 24th floor of a high-rise overlooking the Yenisei River, before making a spectacular parachute jump.

В Красноярске экстремалам салатик ударил в голову и они спрыгнули с парашютом с 24-го этажа. Как же скучно я живу pic.twitter.com/XicYXeSnIX — Василиса Гаврилова (@vatra18582113) January 2, 2020

Fortunately for the daredevils, their stunt went as planned and their chutes opened just in time for them to successfully glide safely back down to earth. The pair eventually landed on a small river isle just across from the building they jumped out of.

The party may well and truly be over for the pair, though, as they could face tough questioning from local police investigating whether they broke any laws with their impromptu exit.

