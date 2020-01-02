 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jumping into 2020? Two Siberian men use PARACHUTES to leap out of high-rise apartment (VIDEO)

2 Jan, 2020 16:58
Jumping into 2020? Two Siberian men use PARACHUTES to leap out of high-rise apartment (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / DanitaDelimont.com / David Wall
A couple of thrill-seekers in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk apparently grew so bored at a New Year's party that they decided to leave it by literally making a parachute jump out of the apartment block.

Footage taken by alarmed onlookers in a nearby building shows two men standing on a balcony railing on the 24th floor of a high-rise overlooking the Yenisei River, before making a spectacular parachute jump.

Fortunately for the daredevils, their stunt went as planned and their chutes opened just in time for them to successfully glide safely back down to earth. The pair eventually landed on a small river isle just across from the building they jumped out of.

The party may well and truly be over for the pair, though, as they could face tough questioning from local police investigating whether they broke any laws with their impromptu exit.

