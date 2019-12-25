 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mid-flight ballet: Russian MiG-31 interceptor and Su-34 fighter-bomber execute refueling at more than 19,000 feet (VIDEO)

25 Dec, 2019 10:37
FILE PHOTO © Vitaly Timkiv / Sputnik.
Russian pilots showed off some impressive maneuvering skills and precision when two military jets conducted aerial refueling during a training mission in the ‘snowy’ scenery.

A video published by Zvezda TV on Wednesday shows a MiG-31BM interceptor and a Su-34 fighter-bomber taking turns positioning themselves behind a large IL-78 tanker. The planes carefully maneuver before smoothly ‘catching’ the drogue and hose deployed from the refueling aircraft.

The mission took place in Chelyabinsk Region in the southern Urals. The planes executed the move while climbing to 6,000m (19,685ft) above the ground and travelling at a speed of 600kph (373mph).

