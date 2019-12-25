Mid-flight ballet: Russian MiG-31 interceptor and Su-34 fighter-bomber execute refueling at more than 19,000 feet (VIDEO)

Russian pilots showed off some impressive maneuvering skills and precision when two military jets conducted aerial refueling during a training mission in the ‘snowy’ scenery.

A video published by Zvezda TV on Wednesday shows a MiG-31BM interceptor and a Su-34 fighter-bomber taking turns positioning themselves behind a large IL-78 tanker. The planes carefully maneuver before smoothly ‘catching’ the drogue and hose deployed from the refueling aircraft.

The mission took place in Chelyabinsk Region in the southern Urals. The planes executed the move while climbing to 6,000m (19,685ft) above the ground and travelling at a speed of 600kph (373mph).

Also on rt.com Russia's new 5gen supersonic stealth Su-57 fighter jets ace all objectives in Syria trials – Chief of Staff

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!