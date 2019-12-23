 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Not here to impress people overseas’: Australian PM smacks down Greta Thunberg’s bushfire criticism

23 Dec, 2019 17:06
Get short URL
‘Not here to impress people overseas’: Australian PM smacks down Greta Thunberg’s bushfire criticism
© Reuters / Stringer
Australian PM Scott Morrison dismissed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s condemnation of his handling of the bushfire “catastrophe,” saying he was prioritizing Australia’s interests over foreigner-friendly PR.

Thunberg has become a liberal icon and a mainstream media darling over her ‘crusade’ to tackle climate change issues. In a tweet on Sunday, she slammed politicians for failing to “make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #Australiafires.”

Weighing on Monday, Morrison said in a press conference that he is not “here to impress people overseas.” Claiming he’s “here to do the right job for Australians and put them first,” the PM vowed not to “embrace reckless targets and abandon our traditional industries that would risk Australian jobs while having no meaningful impact on the global climate.”

We’ll do in Australia what we think is right for Australia.

Some 20,000 people are reportedly in the path of the largest of the fires, which has already destroyed an area the size of Massachusetts in the state of New South Wales alone since the abnormally early start to fire season this year. Morrison insists the cause is something other than climate change. 

Also on rt.com Surprise! Greta Thunberg BIOPIC reveals cameras were rolling from day one of her ‘viral’ rise

Record-high temperatures in some parts of the country have reached 47.9 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) as drought conditions plague the northern part of the country, and the fire danger rating is at its highest on record, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. 

That said, some Australians on social media rolled their eyes at the thought of Morrison doing what was best for them.

But not everyone was a fan of Thunberg’s catastrophizing, either.

While she continues to drum up support for her cause, Thunberg recently acknowledged that, despite more than a year of school strikes and climate marches, “from a certain point of view we have achieved nothing.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies