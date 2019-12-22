 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge blaze & plumes of black smoke as fire rips through petrochemical plant in Russia (VIDEOS)

22 Dec, 2019 07:35
FILE PHOTO © RIA Novosti / Vadim Braydov
A massive inferno erupted in the early hours of the morning at a petrochemical plant in Ufa, prompting the authorities to scramble dozens of firefighters, fire engines and even a special train to put the blaze out.

The incident happened when a flammable liquid caught fire at the Neftekhim plant in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan on Sunday morning. The blaze quickly spread through the three-story building before the fire alarm went off.

A local branch of the Emergencies Ministry dispatched 135 firefighters and 45 engines to deal with the blaze. Soon afterwards, a firefighting train carrying 340 tons of water arrived to reinforce the operation.

Videos of the inferno appeared on social media, showing the plant being slowly consumed by the flames.

Fortunately, evacuation was not necessary at the compound and there are no residential buildings in the vicinity.

The fire was put out in several hours with no injuries reported. The air is being checked for hazardous particles that could have been released during the incident.

