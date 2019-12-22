Huge blaze & plumes of black smoke as fire rips through petrochemical plant in Russia (VIDEOS)

A massive inferno erupted in the early hours of the morning at a petrochemical plant in Ufa, prompting the authorities to scramble dozens of firefighters, fire engines and even a special train to put the blaze out.

The incident happened when a flammable liquid caught fire at the Neftekhim plant in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan on Sunday morning. The blaze quickly spread through the three-story building before the fire alarm went off.

A local branch of the Emergencies Ministry dispatched 135 firefighters and 45 engines to deal with the blaze. Soon afterwards, a firefighting train carrying 340 tons of water arrived to reinforce the operation.

Videos of the inferno appeared on social media, showing the plant being slowly consumed by the flames.

В Уфе горит завод нефтехимии. Пожар охватил площадь в 1,6 тысячи квадратных метров. Он тушится по повышенному рангу №3, привлечен пожарный поезд. Превышения ПДК на территории завода пока не зафиксировано.По информации спасателей, горит легковоспламеняющаяся жидкость. pic.twitter.com/n7U3Qdgmcq — Телеканал 360° (@360tv) December 22, 2019

Fortunately, evacuation was not necessary at the compound and there are no residential buildings in the vicinity.

The fire was put out in several hours with no injuries reported. The air is being checked for hazardous particles that could have been released during the incident.

