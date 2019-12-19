 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FSB shooting is considered 'act of terrorism,' one officer killed
Moscow gunman ‘neutralized’, identity still unknown – FSB (WATCH LIVE)

19 Dec, 2019 16:19
Security officers block a street near the Federal Security Service (FSB) building after a shooting incident, in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. © REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man who opened fire in central Moscow near the building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has been “neutralized” and his identity is now being established, security officials have confirmed to INTERFAX.

Earlier, media suggested that at least three law enforcement officers were killed when an unidentified shooter opened fire in the immediate vicinity of the FSB headquarters in the heart of Moscow. That has yet to be confirmed, however, medics are now saying that at least two FSB staff received serious injuries.

Conflicting reports also suggested that one to three individuals armed with “assault rifles” were behind the assault. 

The rampage took place in an area popular with Moscow residents and tourists not far from the Kremlin. Numerous videos circulating on social media showed people fleeing the scene and heavily armed police Special Forces entering the area cordoned off by police with loud sounds of gunfire and sirens heard in the background.

