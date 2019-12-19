Moscow gunman ‘neutralized’, identity still unknown – FSB (WATCH LIVE)

A man who opened fire in central Moscow near the building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has been “neutralized” and his identity is now being established, security officials have confirmed to INTERFAX.

Earlier, media suggested that at least three law enforcement officers were killed when an unidentified shooter opened fire in the immediate vicinity of the FSB headquarters in the heart of Moscow. That has yet to be confirmed, however, medics are now saying that at least two FSB staff received serious injuries.

Conflicting reports also suggested that one to three individuals armed with “assault rifles” were behind the assault.

The rampage took place in an area popular with Moscow residents and tourists not far from the Kremlin. Numerous videos circulating on social media showed people fleeing the scene and heavily armed police Special Forces entering the area cordoned off by police with loud sounds of gunfire and sirens heard in the background.