WATCH Russia’s first SERIAL 5th-gen Su-57 fighter jet getting assembled

Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter jet entered mass production earlier this year. The very first serial plane, due to be delivered to the country’s military by the end of the year, has been shown to Russian reporters.

The journalists were allowed to take a peek at the modern multirole fighter during their visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant.

Footage from the scene suggests the jet is almost complete. The aircraft is already painted in grayscale pixel camouflage and boasts hull number 01 blue.

The video also features a number of other Su-57s on the assembly line. All the planes except the first one lack camouflage with their hulls covered only in primer.

So far, Russia has only a handful of operational Su-57s that were manufactured during the pre-production period. The plane has been in trials since 2010 and it finally entered serial production this year. The aircraft has been already tested in real combat conditions, briefly taking part in Russia’s anti-terrorism campaign in Syria.

