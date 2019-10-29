What makes a Moscow girl DROP HER PANTIES? Apparently, this hashtag works (VIDEO)

Cryptic graffiti with a hashtag, roughly translated as ‘give up on anything excessive,’ have been painted on the pavement all across Moscow, making a splash on social media and, apparently, provoking some unexpected behavior.

The photos of the motto, mainly sprayed near trash bins and manholes, were posted by numerous social media users on Tuesday as people remained baffled by its origins and meaning.

Some saw a protest against consumerist culture by an unknown artist, while the others insisted that it was – on the contrary – some sort advertising campaign.

But one girl in the capital saw it as a call to action, as CCTV footage captured her pulling off her panties right in the middle of the street and throwing them in the bin, before nonchalantly continuing on her way. The ‘give up on anything excessive’ motto is seen painted near the trash bin where she tossed her underwear.

As the video was gaining views online, skeptics speculated it was staged in order to attract even more attention to the still-unexplained hashtag.

