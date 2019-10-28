Maintenance van crashes into Gulfstream private jet in Russia, damages fuselage (PHOTOS)

A van drove right into a business jet, shortly after it arrived from Germany to Russia. Police say bad weather prevented the driver from noticing the aircraft on the tarmac.

The unusual traffic incident occurred at the Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg on Sunday, the investigators said. Around 9pm local time one of the airport’s vans drove right into a Gulfstream III business jet, damaging the fuselage near its right wing.

The investigators say that the rain and snow could have prevented the driver from spotting the plane, which has just arrived from Cologne, Germany.

It was not clear, whether the jet was standing still or taxiing on the tarmac when it got hit. There were no injuries.

A much more tragic crash took place in Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport in 2014 when a snowplow collided with a Dassault Falcon 50 business jet, killing all four people on board, including an executive of the French oil giant Total, Christophe de Margerie.

