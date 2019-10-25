 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 killed, 2 injured after Russian military service member opens fire on fellow soldiers

25 Oct, 2019 12:53
FILE PHOTO. Russian soldiers during a training exercise. ©Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
A major gun violence incident occurred on Friday at a military base in Siberia, when a service member opened fire on fellow soldiers, killing eight people on the spot and injuring two others.

The gunman used the firearm he’d been issued with for his guard duties in the attack, the Russian defense ministry said. He was apprehended just after the incident, which occurred in the Chita region.

The two survivors were taken to a military hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

The ministry said an investigative commission headed by a deputy minister has been dispatched from Moscow to conduct an inquiry. Preliminary reports indicate that the gunman went on a rampage after suffering a mental breakdown over a personal issue that was not directly related to his military service.

The Chita region is located in the southern part of Eastern Siberia, about 400km east of Lake Baikal and close to the Siberia’s border with Mongolia.

