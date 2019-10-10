 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brown bear tries to gobble up Baikal seal... but Siberian men come to rescue (VIDEO)

10 Oct, 2019 07:50
Brown bear tries to gobble up Baikal seal... but Siberian men come to rescue (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich
A cute but sluggish seal had a near-death experience after being caught by a brown bear on the shores of Lake Baikal, but a group of boatmen made a timely intervention to end the ordeal.

The drama was caught on film by a group of local fishermen who traversed the waters of the great Siberian lake. A video released by Telegram channel Mash shows the bear aggressively overpowering his victim as they sail past, but the struggle doesn’t last long.

One of the men starts the engine and yells “Go away!” at which point the bear ends his hunt, letting the would-be prey crawl away to safety.

