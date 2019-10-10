Brown bear tries to gobble up Baikal seal... but Siberian men come to rescue (VIDEO)

A cute but sluggish seal had a near-death experience after being caught by a brown bear on the shores of Lake Baikal, but a group of boatmen made a timely intervention to end the ordeal.

The drama was caught on film by a group of local fishermen who traversed the waters of the great Siberian lake. A video released by Telegram channel Mash shows the bear aggressively overpowering his victim as they sail past, but the struggle doesn’t last long.

One of the men starts the engine and yells “Go away!” at which point the bear ends his hunt, letting the would-be prey crawl away to safety.

Спасение рядовой нерпы на Байкале.



герои гринписа, ветераны WWF pic.twitter.com/RLJzeqIQxz — Mash (@mash_breaking) October 9, 2019

