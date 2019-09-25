Two women accused of raping 19-year-old male student over broken iPhone, taking VIDEO of everything

A Russian teen told police that his female friend and another woman beat and sexually assaulted him over a damaged iPhone. The abusers then blackmailed him with the video of the entire ordeal.

The high-achieving 19-year-old student used a break from school to visit his 22-year-old acquaintance in the city of Bugulma, in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic. At one point, the woman said she had some problems with her phone, and he was eager to help solve them.

She was in the company of another woman, said to be 32 years old. The student tried fixing the phone, but accidentally scratched its screen. When the women saw what happened they demanded he pay them 3,000 rubles (around $47). After he refused to pay, he says the women turned to violence.

Also on rt.com 3 Russian cops fired after being accused of raping 17yo national team volleyball player

The two women first physically assaulted the student, before committing what the police described as “violent actions of sexual nature” against him. A sex toy was employed during the act, according to local media reports.

The entire thing was filmed using the very phone that served as the pretext for the assault. After they were done, the two women let the student go, demanding that he find the money and threatening to upload the video online if he returned empty-handed.

Also on rt.com Russian police sex scandal: 3 top lawmen arrested after drunken gang-rape of young female detective

Instead, the man went straight to the police. The women were detained and confessed to the crime. The court is now deciding whether they should be kept in custody pending the criminal investigation.

The bizarre video made by the two female friends has now become part of the evidence in the case. The victim insists that the scratch on the phone was just an excuse for his torturers to fulfil their “perverted fantasies.” Police confirmed he was sober during the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!