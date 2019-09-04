Armored car to escort NUCLEAR missiles built in Russia (PHOTOS)

A Russian arms and machinery manufacturer, Remdizel, has designed a new armored car, that is expected to be used by the country’s nuclear forces to guard its big toys during transportation.

The new machine has been built specifically to meet the needs of the 12th Chief Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, chief designer with Remdizel Igor Zakharovich told RIA Novosti. This department of the country’s military is responsible for safe keeping, transportation and maintenance of Russia’s military arsenal – hence the new car will be used to guard and escort the strategic missiles.

The new car has already passed internal tests at the plant and now it’s ready for state trials, according to the designer.

The new machine belongs to the Taifun family – a series of 4- and 6- wheeled armored cars, designed to fit various roles. The family includes a large mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle (MRAP), a wheeled armored personnel carrier APC, a medevac, as well as other machines.

Some of the Taifun cars have been already adopted by the country’s military and were battle tested in Syria, where they have been utilized by Russian military police.