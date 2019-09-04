 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armored car to escort NUCLEAR missiles built in Russia (PHOTOS)

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 14:22
FILE PHOTO. A Taifun-PO armored car. © Sputnik / Vitaliy Timkiv
A Russian arms and machinery manufacturer, Remdizel, has designed a new armored car, that is expected to be used by the country’s nuclear forces to guard its big toys during transportation.

The new machine has been built specifically to meet the needs of the 12th Chief Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, chief designer with Remdizel Igor Zakharovich told RIA Novosti. This department of the country’s military is responsible for safe keeping, transportation and maintenance of Russia’s military arsenal – hence the new car will be used to guard and escort the strategic missiles.

The new car has already passed internal tests at the plant and now it’s ready for state trials, according to the designer.

A Yars nuclear missile escorted by armored vehicles. © Sputnik / Vadim Savitskiy

The new machine belongs to the Taifun family – a series of 4- and 6- wheeled armored cars, designed to fit various roles. The family includes a large mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle (MRAP), a wheeled armored personnel carrier APC, a medevac, as well as other machines.

©  remdizel.com

Some of the Taifun cars have been already adopted by the country’s military and were battle tested in Syria, where they have been utilized by Russian military police.

Taifun-K APC is seen at the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria. © Sputnik / Dmitri Vinogradov

