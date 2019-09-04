‘Stop imitating Thanos, Trump!’ Tehran blasts US for sanctioning its space agency

Iran’s technology minister has compared US President Donald Trump to an intergalactic comic book supervillain after Washington blacklisted the nation’s space exploration program.

“I can’t even locate the US in this picture, let alone sanctions on Space! The universe & #BrightFuture belong to everyone, not to a few!” Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted on Tuesday, along with a picture of a nebula.



Stop imitating #Thanos, Donald Trump!

The official did not clarify in what way, according to him, Trump was ‘imitating’ the intergalactic Marvel supervillain, who is known for snapping half the population of the universe out of existence. However, the tweet came after the US slapped sanctions on Iran’s space agency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that Tehran uses its space exploration as a cover-up for its ballistic missile program. Iran, meanwhile, maintains that all US sanctions are unjustified and illegal under international law.



Also known as the Mad Titan, Thanos is one of the most popular and powerful villains in the Marvel comic book and cinematic universe. He was portrayed by American actor Josh Brolin in Marvel’s Avengers series.

