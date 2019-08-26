 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Fire breaks out at iconic Moscow convent near Kremlin (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 17:06 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 17:35
Get short URL
© Ruptly
A blaze has broken out at Moscow's Rozhdestvensky Convent, one of the oldest buildings in the capital. It is unclear what caused the fire, but efforts to put it out are ongoing.

Footage by RT’s video agency Ruptly shows the fire engulfing the roof of a building behind the historic nunnery’s wall, with thick smoke billowing.

Also known as the Convent of Nativity of Theotokos, the nunnery is located about two kilometers outside the Kremlin’s walls and is one of the oldest buildings in downtown Moscow.

Ruptly’s live feed showed the ancient building’s roof still burning on the inside, after firefighters said they'd contained the spread of the blaze in about half-an-hour.

In 2015, a blaze raged for hours at Moscow's iconic Novodevichy (New Maiden) Convent — one of the city’s top tourist attractions — while the building was undergoing refurbishment efforts.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies