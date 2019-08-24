 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Record-breaking flag steals the show as Russians mark 350 years of national colors (PHOTOS)

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 24 Aug, 2019 14:29
A flashmob on Russian flag day © RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich
As many as 1,000 people staged a spectacular stunt in Moscow, unfurling a giant Russian tricolor as part of nationwide celebrations honoring three and a half centuries of its history.

The flag – 2,500 square meters in size – spanned one of the main avenues in Moscow on Saturday afternoon, with over a thousand volunteers and Moscow residents helping to unfurl it.

© RIA Novosti / Yevgeny Biyatov

The flash mob already made it into Russia’s record books and attracted over 70,000 people, who flocked to downtown Moscow to see the gigantic flag, the mayor’s office said.

© RIA Novosti / Yevgeny Biyatov

Separately, another banner was unfurled at the same venue, featuring the flags of hundreds of Russian cities. Put together, they were apparently meant to show both the diversity and unity of the nation.

© RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich

The earliest mention of the flag dates back to the late 17th century, associated with the first Russian naval ship, the frigate Oryol (eagle). Later it became the official flag of Tsarist Russia, and remained so until the 1917 Revolution. It was later replaced by the iconic red flag with hammer and sickle.

In 1991, the white-blue-red flag was brought back, adopted as a national symbol of post-Soviet Russia.

