Russian worker narrowly ESCAPES DEATH after 6,000-volt electric shock (VIDEO)

What could have been a tragedy turned into a small miracle when a bundler was electrocuted at a Russian ore dressing facility but survived the shock. The gut-wrenching moment was caught on film.

Footage released by Russia’s Investigative Committee shows several men dismantling a high-voltage cable at an ore-dressing complex in Murmansk Region. However, something goes dramatically wrong moments later, resulting in a sudden blast at the site.

One man – presumably the worker in question – sustained an electric shock as powerful as 6,000 volts, investigators said. He suffered severe burns to 60 percent of his body but fortunately survived.

The incident occurred in June but the footage was not uploaded to the internet until this Saturday. The authorities believe the workers neglected the safety requirements and didn’t have any protective gear on.

