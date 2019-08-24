 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian worker narrowly ESCAPES DEATH after 6,000-volt electric shock (VIDEO)

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 08:36
FILE PHOTO © © Humberto Matheus / ZUMAPRESS.com
What could have been a tragedy turned into a small miracle when a bundler was electrocuted at a Russian ore dressing facility but survived the shock. The gut-wrenching moment was caught on film.

Footage released by Russia’s Investigative Committee shows several men dismantling a high-voltage cable at an ore-dressing complex in Murmansk Region. However, something goes dramatically wrong moments later, resulting in a sudden blast at the site.

One man – presumably the worker in question – sustained an electric shock as powerful as 6,000 volts, investigators said. He suffered severe burns to 60 percent of his body but fortunately survived.

The incident occurred in June but the footage was not uploaded to the internet until this Saturday. The authorities believe the workers neglected the safety requirements and didn’t have any protective gear on.

