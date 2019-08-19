Dogfight at 20km altitude: WATCH Russian MiG-31 intercept intruder in STRATOSPHERE during drill

A cockpit video has provided a breathtaking view of Earth’s curvature as a Russian MiG-31BM traveled through the lower stratosphere for the first time during a military exercise.

The drill took place over the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Pacific region. One of the MiG-31s played the role of an intruder that violated the country’s airspace at maximum speed and altitude, while another MiG-31 jet took off to intercept it.To make the challenge more difficult, the intercepting jet had to locate its opponent without any help from ground control, the spokesperson for the Pacific Fleet said.

The video, released by the Zvezda TV channel on Monday, shows the jet taking off from an airstrip before climbing more than 20km in the air, while traveling at a speed of 2,500kph. The Earth’s curvature, as well as the ‘intruder’ plane, can be seen from its cockpit.

