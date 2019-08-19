 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Dogfight at 20km altitude: WATCH Russian MiG-31 intercept intruder in STRATOSPHERE during drill

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 06:27
Get short URL
Dogfight at 20km altitude: WATCH Russian MiG-31 intercept intruder in STRATOSPHERE during drill
© Russian Defense Ministry
A cockpit video has provided a breathtaking view of Earth’s curvature as a Russian MiG-31BM traveled through the lower stratosphere for the first time during a military exercise.  

The drill took place over the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Pacific region. One of the MiG-31s played the role of an intruder that violated the country’s airspace at maximum speed and altitude, while another MiG-31 jet took off to intercept it.To make the challenge more difficult, the intercepting jet had to locate its opponent without any help from ground control, the spokesperson for the Pacific Fleet said.

Also on rt.com Russian MiG-31 jets ‘fight’ in stratosphere at supersonic speeds (VIDEO)

The video, released by the Zvezda TV channel on Monday, shows the jet taking off from an airstrip before climbing more than 20km in the air, while traveling at a speed of 2,500kph. The Earth’s curvature, as well as the ‘intruder’ plane, can be seen from its cockpit.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies