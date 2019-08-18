Many of UK’s elderly endure ‘severe poverty’...Time to raise pension age to 75, says Tory think tank

A new report says that elderly people living in the UK suffer some of the highest levels of poverty in western Europe. The findings coincide with a Tory-linked policy paper that calls for the pension age to be raised to 75.

The Poverty level among people aged 65 or older in the UK is five times what it was in 1986, according to a paper written by Oxford University Professor Bernhard Ebbinghaus.

In his report, called Pension Reforms and Old Age Inequalities in Europe, Ebbinghaus found that five percent of the elderly now live in poverty in the UK, compared to less than the one percent estimated in the 1980s.

The academic blamed the startling increase on Britain’s “ungenerous basic pensions,” pointing to the Dutch and Nordic welfare systems as models he thinks should be emulated. His study found that countries like Britain which privatize pensions suffer from greater inequality.

One would think that such data would hardly be a secret for would-be social policy makers. Yet the solutions offered by some have raised a few eyebrows. The report made headlines at the same time as a policy paper –penned by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)– calling for the state pension age, currently 65, to be increased all the way up to 75 over the next 16 years.

The group, co-founded by former Conservative leader and work and pensions secretary Iain Duncan-Smith, claimed that the UK was “not responding to the needs and potential” of an aging workforce, with hundreds of thousands of people aged 50 to 64 deemed “economically inactive.”

The paper asserted that the elderly should be encouraged to “access the benefits of work” by providing them with training opportunities – and of course, a new and improved retirement age.

It wasn’t long until social media reacted with confusion and outrage.

Many pointed out that in vast areas of Britain, including parts of England, most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, as well as in many London boroughs, the average life expectancy for males is actually lower than the proposed pension eligibility age of 75.

With life expectancy in parts of Birmingham at 74, this means that many of our citizens would never be able to retire. Work until you are dead. https://t.co/Pizi8KwVZT — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) August 18, 2019

This morning’s front page suggests the Tories are planning to raise the retirement age to 75. For many parts of northern England, Scotland & N. Ireland this means that an increasing number of men, in particular, won’t survive to collect their pension. pic.twitter.com/eOLlKRnJjW — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) August 18, 2019

The Tory plot to raise the pension age to 75 means that a lot of people will never even see their pensions - which they will have paid for - because they will be dead. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) August 18, 2019

Some people who have already reached the current retirement age of 65 pointed out they’ve been having a hard time finding a job at this age even before 70. Others pointed to illnesses and disabilities that could slash one’s productive age to way below that.

I can't even get a basic paid job now at 67! I can sort a computer problem but employers to be seem to think I can't turn one on. Makes me sick.... https://t.co/IsPeroRWFc — Paul Streeting (@PaulStreeting) August 18, 2019

Yup I'm chronically ill and disabled, I'll work as long as a can but at some point I will have to stop, I literally struggle to stand up as it is these days. I've no chance at 40 of reaching pension age unaided. — David Neil Robinson (@DDIGITALMEDIA) August 18, 2019

Others still tried to find irony in the news, although the jokes often turned quite sad.

Wonder if these ladies still think we are Better Together now that The Tories plan to increase the pension age to 75 , sure gives later life planning a whole new meaning😳 pic.twitter.com/8h7HziFBWR — TerryAnnG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TerryAnn_G) August 18, 2019

Cuba is suddenly looking a hell of a lot more civilised than the UK.



Arch Tory, Iain Duncan Smith, who helped so many sick & disabled people (to an early grave) wants to raise the pension age to 75 pic.twitter.com/7hzhhO9IDh — Tired Sparrow (@FatalePhlegm) August 17, 2019

Of course, there were also those questioning who benefited from the publishing of such a divisive paper… with some going as far as “smelling” a Tory conspiracy.

It’s in the Independent and Telegraph too...



This is electoral suicide.... does anyone smell a 🐀... it’s like they don’t want to win the election? 😶https://t.co/L1q0QmZQCb — Sean Purdy #FollowBack Let’s work together #GTTO😊 (@TweetForTheMany) August 18, 2019

