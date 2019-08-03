Fourth weekend of protests against city authorities in Moscow, opposition figure detained

Opposition activists are gathering in central Moscow for an unsanctioned march in protest over candidates being excluded from the upcoming council election. Police have reportedly started to detain some of them.

Law enforcement and the mayor’s office warned that the gathering is unsanctioned and may be met with police action. One of the rejected candidates, Lyubov Sobol, was detained by police before she could join the protest.

At the moment there is a heavy police presence in areas slated for the opposition marches. The number of demonstrators, however, is relatively low, ranging from dozens to several hundred. Rainy weather has probably discouraged some people from showing up.

Many local businesses have chosen to stay shut, heeding a warning by municipal authorities that if clashes between protesters and police erupt, it could lead to damages and would be unsafe for customers.

The request to hold demonstrations this Saturday was rejected earlier this week, with authorities saying the application was submitted too late. Those wishing to protest will be able to do so next weekend, where rallies have been sanctioned on both Saturday and Sunday.

Opposition forces in Russia seem to have been energized by the outcome of last week’s unsanctioned protest, which led to a stand-off with police, where a large number of protesters were detained. A handful of demonstrators have been charged with crimes like attacking the police or bringing melee weapons to a public gathering.

Organizers of the protest, who face fines and detention of 10 to 30 days for breaking Russia’s rules on how mass gatherings can be held, said the police action last week was disproportionately harsh and unjustified and called for doubling down the pressure.

Whether the sentiment is shared by the general population in Russia is a different issue altogether. An opinion poll by VTSIOM conducted after the previous rally showed that 61 percent of Muscovites agreed that the police can use “harsh measures” in response to an unsanctioned gathering as long as they stay within the confines of the law. The poll was called a poor indicator of the public mood by supporters of the protest, since they consider the police action illegal.

The division in attitude to the wave of protests is reflected in what Russian public figures said about it. A number of celebrities voiced their support, saying the authorities did go too far in their response to last Saturday’s protests. Others warned opposition activists against putting their trust in leaders, who are encouraging them to break the law just for the sake of escalation.

