No blank rounds! Russian Spetsnaz exchange LIVE FIRE in chilling counter-terrorism drill (VIDEO)

A unit of what appear to be Russia’s elite special ops forces has been filmed testing their body armor –and their morale– during a jaw-dropping drill using live ammo – even from ranges as short as an arm’s length.

Released by a maker of professional tactical gear, the footage shows four camouflaged men readying their pistols and ammunition.

“There’s no blank ammunition in this video, only live rounds were used,” a telling caption reads.

A while later, each of them opens fire at his partner’s body armor, which proves robust enough to sustain not just one but a whole series of shots.

The video gets even more thrilling after this, when a pair of special ops soldiers practice self-defense techniques. One of them shoots his partner point blank before being dragged down to the ground.

Another part of the drill simulates storming a house, in which one of the ‘terrorists’ uses a 7.62mm machine gun to stop the entry team. Targeting their tactical shields –but not their bodies– seems to be the only concession made during this training exercise.

The assault squad –armed to the teeth– returns fire, bursting small blue balloons mounted just inches from the ‘terrorists’ head.

Likewise, the elite officers don’t hold back on firing live ammunition as they practice close protection and firefighting in the dark, using AK assault rifles and submachine guns.

The camouflaged men in the footage are seen wearing FSB letters on the back of their bulletproof vests. FSB is Russia’s Federal Security Service, which also boasts one of the country’s most elite special forces. Its counter-terrorism teams trace their ancestry back to KGB Special Operations groups, colloquially known in that era as ‘Alfa’ and ‘Vympel'.

Most of their actions are classified, although it is known that they did take part in countless high-risk operations involving hostage rescue, raids on known terrorist leaders, anti-guerilla warfare and the like.

