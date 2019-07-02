 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 seamen dead in fire on Russian deep submersible - MoD
Draw, slice and serve: Russian tank can do all these things with its gun (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 13:25
Screenshots from a Russian Defense Ministry video.
Russia’s main T-80 battle tank has shown off the precision of its gun stabilization mechanism. It turns out a tank can have crazy Fruit Ninja skills or draw a picture like a steel-trunked elephant, if its crew is skilled enough.

The tricks were displayed as part of the entertainment program at the Army 2019 military expo near Moscow. One crew managed to draw a reasonably good five-point star – a feat that requires a bit of coordination between the gunner and the driver to do right. Another tank literally nailed it – driving a 100mm fastener right into a log, opening what appeared to be an ammo crate with the tip of the gun.

One crew used a non-regulation attachment, a machete that looked like a small bayonet on the gun, to slice some fruits in half. Another war beast carried around a jug of water on its armament, which had to be kept pointed in exactly the same direction no matter which way the tank turned.

Watch the VIDEO to see what a Russian tank can do – apart from scaring off would-be aggressors.

