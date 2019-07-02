Draw, slice and serve: Russian tank can do all these things with its gun (VIDEO)

Russia’s main T-80 battle tank has shown off the precision of its gun stabilization mechanism. It turns out a tank can have crazy Fruit Ninja skills or draw a picture like a steel-trunked elephant, if its crew is skilled enough.

The tricks were displayed as part of the entertainment program at the Army 2019 military expo near Moscow. One crew managed to draw a reasonably good five-point star – a feat that requires a bit of coordination between the gunner and the driver to do right. Another tank literally nailed it – driving a 100mm fastener right into a log, opening what appeared to be an ammo crate with the tip of the gun.

One crew used a non-regulation attachment, a machete that looked like a small bayonet on the gun, to slice some fruits in half. Another war beast carried around a jug of water on its armament, which had to be kept pointed in exactly the same direction no matter which way the tank turned.

Watch the VIDEO to see what a Russian tank can do – apart from scaring off would-be aggressors.

