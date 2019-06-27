 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Deadly crash-landing of passenger plane in Russia caught in knuckle-clenching VIDEO

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 07:09
Get short URL
Deadly crash-landing of passenger plane in Russia caught in knuckle-clenching VIDEO
Aftermath of the crash. ©Russian Investigative Committee
Footage purportedly showing the emergency landing of an An-24 plane in Siberia shot from inside the doomed aircraft has been published online. Two crew members died in the tragic incident.

The video was uploaded on Thursday on Russian social media and was reportedly filmed by a passenger of the plane, which skidded off the runway and caught fire after ramming into a service building. It shows the entire emergency landing complete with the moment of impact.

The passenger plane had to make its landing in Nizhneangarsk in Buryatia after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-flight.

The flight captain and a flight mechanic were killed in the incident, while 42 people were successfully rescued from the burning aircraft before the fire spread. Four survivors were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another 29 required medical attention, health officials said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies