2 killed after An-24 skids off runway & crashes into building in Eastern Siberia (VIDEOS)

At least two people have died and over half a dozen are injured in Eastern Siberia following a crash landing of Antonov An-24 twin turboprop airplane operated by Angara airlines.

The tragedy in Nizhneangarsk struck after the plane skidded off the runway while attempting to make an emergency landing. Videos from the scene recorded by witnesses showed large plumes of smoke ascending into the air.

At least two crew members died in the crash, according to preliminary information, while at least seven other people were hospitalized. Another 43 people were rescued from the plane, which was headed to Ulan Ude.

"One of the engines failed when the plane took off. The crew took the decision to return to the airport," a spokesman for the Russian republic of Buryatia, Aleksey Fishev, told Tass. "During landing the plane skidded 100 meters off the runway and collided with the sewage treatment plant, causing the aircraft to catch fire."

The crew helped save the passengers from the inferno and sacrificed their lives, an emergency services source told Interfax.

The commander did not leave the board until the last moment. It was impossible to save him.

The injured are now being treated for "moderate" injuries, the source added, noting that besides the captain, the mechanic onboard the flight died as well.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!