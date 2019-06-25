Kalashnikov unveils next-gen kamikaze drone (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The Kalashnikov Group has showcased its latest reconnaissance and attack drone which can autonomously locate and destroy hostile targets in the air, on land and in the water.

The smart 'ZALA Lancet' attack drone does not require any additional ground- or sea-based infrastructure to locate and engage its targets and can rely on its own reconnaissance, navigation, and communication modules – as well as a 3kg payload – to carry out a “precision strike” within a 40 km radius.

Unlike the earlier models, the new UAV, which has a takeoff weight of only 12 kg, continuously transmits a video of its target engagement to confirm successful completion of its mission.

“In the context of modern warfare, the drone is capable of striking targets in the air, on land, and water,” the head of Russia's Rostec Corporation, Sergey Chemezov, noted after the UAV was unveiled at the ARMY 2019 international military and technical forum.

This system is superior to standard types of weapons, but it costs disproportionately less.

The Lancet is the second high-precision attack drone presented by ZALA AERO, a subsidiary of the Kalashnikov group, this year. The company shared few technical details, but emphasized that the weapon system has already been “tested.” Earlier, the manufacturer unveiled the KYB (‘Cube’) UAV which can detonate as it reaches the target almost undetected at a speed of up to 130 km/h (81 mph).

