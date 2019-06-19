 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drakarys! Chechnya’s leader Kadyrov 'destroys his enemies' with dragon in GoT inspired clip (VIDEO)

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 15:23 Edited time: 19 Jun, 2019 15:30
©  Youtube / Chechnya.095
While Ramzan Kadyrov is known for his strict political style, a new video takes his strongman image to the next level, montaging him leading a cavalry division with a battle against the Lannister army from Game of Thrones.

Sporting traditional Chechen garb and his signature burly beard, Kadyrov and his division fit bizarrely well into the setting of the popular fantasy epic.

©  Youtube / Chechnya.095

In fact, someone unacquainted with the head of the Chechen Republic might easily mistake him for a character in an outtake from the HBO drama as he rides his horse across the steppe while the show’s theme plays in the background.

The believability of the battle between the eponymous “Cavalry Division Akhmat” (named in honor of Kadyrov’s father) and the medieval style army they square up against is barely even broken when a massive dragon enters the scene. At the climax of the short clip, Kadyrov rides ahead of the division as the dragon passes overhead, before roasting his opponents in their boots.

©  Youtube / Chechnya.095

The video is a montage of scenes taken from the seventh season of Game of Thrones, and archival footage from a large scale horseback riding campaign that took place last April in Chechnya.

