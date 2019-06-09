 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Faulty microwave triggers FLOODING at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (VIDEOS)

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 19:44
Microwave cuisine can spoil one’s day, but seldom at the scale of what happened at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. An entire terminal was flooded with water after smoke from an oven triggered the airport’s fire-suppression system.

The unnatural disaster hit the airport’s Terminal B on Sunday, when the fire alarm went off and the firefighting system started dousing the building – and everyone inside – with water.

Footage from the scene, captured by baffled passengers, shows water dripping from the ceiling and pouring down the stairs. At some locations the water level became ankle-deep, forcing the passengers to wet their feet.

The flooding reportedly caused several short-circuits, knocking out some electrical systems of the terminal, including even the cross-terminal rail transfers.

A microwave, located at a drug store on the ground floor of the terminal, was later revealed as the culprit in the airport’s press statement. The device emitted enough smoke to trigger the alarm and started the cascade of events. All the damage caused by the incident was promptly dealt with and the terminal resumed its normal operations.

It remains unclear, however, whether the rogue oven broke down, or someone simply overcooked his lunch.

