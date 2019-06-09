Faulty microwave triggers FLOODING at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (VIDEOS)

Microwave cuisine can spoil one’s day, but seldom at the scale of what happened at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. An entire terminal was flooded with water after smoke from an oven triggered the airport’s fire-suppression system.

The unnatural disaster hit the airport’s Terminal B on Sunday, when the fire alarm went off and the firefighting system started dousing the building – and everyone inside – with water.

В Шереметьево в одном из терминалов сработала система пожаротушения, которую не могут отключить уже длительное время. Результат на видео. pic.twitter.com/9gKEtcZHaf — Flin Raider (@dvm_Moscow) 9 июня 2019 г.

Footage from the scene, captured by baffled passengers, shows water dripping from the ceiling and pouring down the stairs. At some locations the water level became ankle-deep, forcing the passengers to wet their feet.

Если вы давно хотели в Венецию, она пришла к вам сама. В московском «Шереметьево» ошибочно сработала пожарная сигнализация и устроила маленький потоп. Вода вызвала несколько коротких замыканий – перестали ходить поезда между терминалами. pic.twitter.com/vIigkUJBfk — baza (@bazabazon) 9 июня 2019 г.

The flooding reportedly caused several short-circuits, knocking out some electrical systems of the terminal, including even the cross-terminal rail transfers.

A microwave, located at a drug store on the ground floor of the terminal, was later revealed as the culprit in the airport’s press statement. The device emitted enough smoke to trigger the alarm and started the cascade of events. All the damage caused by the incident was promptly dealt with and the terminal resumed its normal operations.

It remains unclear, however, whether the rogue oven broke down, or someone simply overcooked his lunch.

