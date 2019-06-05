 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Livestream gone wrong: Siberian city mayor falls into puddle at publicity city tour (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 16:20 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 16:46
Omsk Mayor Oksana Fadina © Oksana Fadina / Instagram
The Mayor of Omsk has become the source of much hilarity across Russia after being caught on a livestream taking a spectacular tumble into a muddy puddle while inspecting building repairs in the Siberian city.

Mayor Oksana Fadina was being shown repair work on an apartment block when she stumbled and fell to the ground, landing on the wet, muddy surface with a yelp.

Seconds before the unfortunate moment, Fadina can be heard on the livestream asking “should we jump?”, a suggestion she probably wishes she had followed.

The livestream of the event was cut but, unfortunately for the mayor, clips from the crucial moment quickly emerged online.

The mayor badly stained her suit in the fall, but continued her visit nonetheless and chatted to local residents.

She later attempted to use the embarrassing fall to bolster her image, boasting: “We are not afraid of rain, I had to fall [as you see]. But the accident is revealing. Your mayor is not a shirker, she is not afraid of rain and mud.”

