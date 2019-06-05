Livestream gone wrong: Siberian city mayor falls into puddle at publicity city tour (VIDEO)

The Mayor of Omsk has become the source of much hilarity across Russia after being caught on a livestream taking a spectacular tumble into a muddy puddle while inspecting building repairs in the Siberian city.

Mayor Oksana Fadina was being shown repair work on an apartment block when she stumbled and fell to the ground, landing on the wet, muddy surface with a yelp.

Seconds before the unfortunate moment, Fadina can be heard on the livestream asking “should we jump?”, a suggestion she probably wishes she had followed.

The livestream of the event was cut but, unfortunately for the mayor, clips from the crucial moment quickly emerged online.

Мэр Омска Оксана Фадина решила посмотреть как живёт простой люд и провалилась в яму которую скрывала маленькая лужа. Видос уже протёрли, но интернет помнит всё. pic.twitter.com/MlyhU9u7IR — Питерский шит (@zilevsky) June 5, 2019

The mayor badly stained her suit in the fall, but continued her visit nonetheless and chatted to local residents.

She later attempted to use the embarrassing fall to bolster her image, boasting: “We are not afraid of rain, I had to fall [as you see]. But the accident is revealing. Your mayor is not a shirker, she is not afraid of rain and mud.”

