New law in Russia equates DUI drivers in fatal accidents to murderers

Published time: 30 May, 2019 14:22
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Drunk drivers, found guilty of causing road accidents which result in death or serious injuries, could face up to 15 years in prison according to a new law passed by the Lower House of Parliament.

Russian MPs voted in the final reading of the new amendments to increase the punishment handed down to drunk drivers to seven years in prison if they have caused an accident that has resulted in injuries. If the accident killed more than one person, a driver found to be under the influence could face up to 15 years in jail.

Until now, causing a car accident was regarded as a crime through negligence, so the culprits often escaped serious punishment even if the accident resulted in death. A harsh penalty should become “a warning” for drivers to deter them from getting behind a wheel while under influence, the bill’s sponsor, MP Vasily Pislunov pointed out.

The new legislation applies not only to road traffic, but for railroad, sea, inland waterway and air transport as well.

In 2018, more than 16,000 traffic accidents in Russia were caused by driving under influence, killing 4645 and injuring more than 22000 people, according to the data from the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

