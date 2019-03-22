Taxi CRUSHED by truckful of dirt in Moscow, 2 dead (VIDEO)

A truck carrying dirt has collided with a taxi in Moscow, overturning and flattening the car. Both the cab driver and the passenger died in the horrific crash.

The freak incident occurred in the south of Russia’s capital on Friday afternoon. The collision was captured by a CCTV camera.

Both cars tried to pass an intersection at speed and collided right in the middle of it.

The truck appeared to lose balance after the impact and overturned, reducing the taxi to a flattened hunk of metal.

Both occupants of the taxi – the driver and passenger – were buried under the contents of the truck, and died at the scene. The driver of the heavy vehicle walked away from the crash unharmed.

Emergency services had to deploy a crane and a heavy-duty tow vehicle to get the overturned dump truck back on its wheels.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault. However, the dump truck was overloaded, Moscow’s Department of Transport said, adding that the violation will prompt a criminal investigation.

The vehicle, which appeared to have been upgraded to carry more weight, was nearly 18 tons over the 25-ton limit.

