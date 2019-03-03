HomeRussia News

HUGE multi-car pile-up blocks Moscow highway amid fierce winter vortex (VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Mar, 2019 10:56 Edited time: 3 Mar, 2019 11:04
Several cars were involved in a crash on Moscow’s icy highway on Sunday, prompting traffic gridlock as the Russian capital was hit by a heavy snowstorm.

Footage posted online shows a number of cars stranded on the roadside after colliding with other vehicles as drivers try to get through the jammed highway.

The accident involved 19 cars and occurred on Moscow’s major circular road on Sunday morning. One person was injured, officials say. Heavy traffic jams are reported at the scene.

