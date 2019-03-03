HUGE multi-car pile-up blocks Moscow highway amid fierce winter vortex (VIDEO)

Several cars were involved in a crash on Moscow’s icy highway on Sunday, prompting traffic gridlock as the Russian capital was hit by a heavy snowstorm.

Footage posted online shows a number of cars stranded on the roadside after colliding with other vehicles as drivers try to get through the jammed highway.

The accident involved 19 cars and occurred on Moscow’s major circular road on Sunday morning. One person was injured, officials say. Heavy traffic jams are reported at the scene.

Сегодня на МКАД была авария с 19 автомобилями,в основном жестянка,но, по предварительным данным, 1 пострадавший. В некоторых СМИ говорят про 30 машин-это не соответствует действительности. Будьте осторожны и внимательны на дорогах! pic.twitter.com/vm5Rm2KrXj — Московский транспорт (@DtRoad) March 3, 2019

