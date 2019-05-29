 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Who let the boar out?’ Head teacher quits after footage appears of striptease in a kindergarten

Published time: 29 May, 2019 13:08
A naughty celebration turned into a parent’s worst nightmare, as footage was posted online of a stripper performing a dance for pre-school teachers at a kindergarten. The school's head mistress resigned in the heat of the scandal.

The video, showing a dancer dressed in a life-sized boar costume performing an erotic dance in front of female teachers to the Joe Cocker song ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On,’ was posted on YouTube by an anonymous source and went viral.

Footage shows female kindergarten teachers laughing and dancing with the ‘boar.’ Darkness outside the window suggests that the performance took place in the evening, when children had already gone home.

Many users were outraged by the show and called it a “disgrace” on the site of children’s day care center, while others called it a tasteless joke, pointing out that children weren’t present and that the dancer kept his boar costume on while removing other clothes. Some suggested that video was leaked for personal revenge.

It was later revealed that the celebration at the kindergarten in the city of Surgut in western Siberia actually took place three years ago, but the video was posted online just now. The educational authorities, however, have launched a review of the issue and the pre-school’s head mistress resigned before the investigation was completed.

