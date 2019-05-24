Cop uniforms and nipple tape: BDSM-themed high school graduation stunt shocks Russian city

Students in Vladivostok, Russia have thrown a BDSM-themed party in their school, attracting police and causing quite a stir among teachers and peers.

The soon to-be graduates from a school in Russia’s Far East shocked their teachers, fellow students, and the whole city, by dressing as Playboy bunnies and police officers for a graduation performance. The underage party was so out of place, that real police were called to sort out the situation.

Also on rt.com Russian students come clean over fake boob-detecting robot from viral video

Footage of the event was promptly leaked online. Some photos show schoolgirls wearing police uniforms, surrounded by boys dressed in suspenders with tape on their nipples. There is also a video of wild dancing in the assembly hall where one of the young men sprays a fire extinguisher at the raving crowd.

The video of the unconventional school party has quickly spread across the internet, sparking debate among netizens. The school’s headmaster said she knew nothing of the kids’ plans beforehand and promptly stepped down. She got support from some of the parents who praised her as a good educator that was treated unfairly in the scandal.

A local lawmaker has also supported the headmistress and the students’ performance saying there is nothing to get so hung up about. “Okay, the kids dressed up … well done, kids, you did alright. And why the headmistress is to blame? The headmistress did well too,” regional MP Artem Samsonov wrote on Facebook.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!